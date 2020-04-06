GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €23.65 ($27.50).

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €19.39 ($22.54) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.51. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €13.16 ($15.30) and a 1-year high of €30.32 ($35.26). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €26.51.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Featured Article: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.