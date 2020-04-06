GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €13.50 ($15.70) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €24.28 ($28.23).

G1A traded up €0.83 ($0.97) during trading on Monday, hitting €20.22 ($23.51). 418,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €21.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of €26.51. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €13.16 ($15.30) and a 1 year high of €30.32 ($35.26).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

