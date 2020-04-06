GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (GEAGY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS: GEAGY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/23/2020 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/19/2020 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/19/2020 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/17/2020 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GEA Group AG is a supplier of technology for the food industry. Its operating segment consists of GEA Food Solutions; GEA Farm Technologies; GEA Mechanical Equipment; GEA Process Engineering and GEA Refrigeration Technologies. GEA Group AG is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. “

3/5/2020 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/7/2020 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

OTCMKTS:GEAGY traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.22. 82,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,122. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.28. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $33.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.09.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.