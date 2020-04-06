Gemini Dollar Market Cap Achieves $5.58 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 6th. In the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One Gemini Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00013509 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, The Rock Trading, DEx.top and Bibox. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $5.58 million and approximately $43.56 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013519 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.92 or 0.02600740 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00206493 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00048843 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 45.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00035463 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar’s launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 5,592,534 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog.

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

Gemini Dollar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, DEx.top, HitBTC and The Rock Trading. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

