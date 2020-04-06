General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $203.36.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cfra upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Argus upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Dynamics from $175.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,016,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,942,802,000 after acquiring an additional 230,550 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,857,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $680,270,000 after acquiring an additional 101,200 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,805,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $671,054,000 after buying an additional 29,534 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,239,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $569,943,000 after buying an additional 106,411 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $430,864,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $132.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $193.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.23.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 34.06%.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

