General Mills (GIS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for General Mills (NYSE: GIS):

3/19/2020 – General Mills had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $58.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – General Mills had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from to .

3/19/2020 – General Mills had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from to .

3/18/2020 – General Mills had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $55.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – General Mills was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $45.00.

3/9/2020 – General Mills was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/6/2020 – General Mills was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $58.00.

2/24/2020 – General Mills was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “General Mills, which has outpaced the industry in a year, is steadily gaining from buyouts. Evidently, its Blue Buffalo acquisition fueled the Pet segment in second-quarter fiscal 2020, wherein earnings grew year over year and marked its seventh straight beat. Lower tax rate and interest expenses along with higher adjusted operating profit were some of the major drivers. Clearly, the company’s Holistic Margin Management program and efforts to enhance efficiency are yielding results. However, input cost inflation is a threat to margins. Also, sales in the quarter were somewhat hurt by continued weakness in the U.S. Snacks category and headwinds in Europe & Australia. Nonetheless, the company is on track with its Consumer First strategy and key global growth plans to improve sales.”

2/19/2020 – General Mills had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $56.00 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – General Mills had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

GIS opened at $56.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.91. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $60.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 13,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $744,111.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,795.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $370,910.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,820 shares in the company, valued at $8,082,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,332,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,964,000 after buying an additional 950,411 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in General Mills by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,443,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182,293 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,937,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,765,000 after purchasing an additional 151,437 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $327,257,000. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,143,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,459,000 after purchasing an additional 802,755 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

