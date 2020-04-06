General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Trinity Legacy Partners LLC

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. General Mills makes up about 1.6% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 13,729 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $744,111.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,795.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $370,910.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,082,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.43. The stock had a trading volume of 322,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,365,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.51. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.91.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on General Mills in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Mills from to in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.18.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

