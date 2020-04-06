General Moly’s (GMO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

General Moly (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $0.75 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 360.41% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised General Moly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Shares of General Moly stock opened at $0.16 on Monday. General Moly has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $0.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in General Moly stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) by 98.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 631,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 312,665 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.46% of General Moly worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

General Moly Company Profile

General Moly, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Eureka Moly, LLC, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for molybdenum and copper deposits. It primarily has an 80% interests in the Mt. Hope project consisting of 13 patented lode claims and 1 mill site claim with proven and probable molybdenum reserves totaling approximately 1.4 billion pounds located in Eureka County, Nevada.

