Genesco (NYSE:GCO) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares from $32.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GCO. CL King upgraded shares of Genesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Genesco from $52.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Genesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Genesco from $57.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Get Genesco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GCO traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,443. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.97 and a 200-day moving average of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.85 million, a P/E ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Genesco has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $53.20.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.70 million. Genesco had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Genesco will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Genesco by 906.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Genesco by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Genesco by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 19,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Genesco in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Genesco by 14.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.