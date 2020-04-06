Genesis Vision Price Tops $0.75 (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 6th. One Genesis Vision token can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00010499 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Binance and Ovis. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $3.32 million and approximately $485,565.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Genesis Vision alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014057 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $183.27 or 0.02569193 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00200152 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00049062 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00033494 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Genesis Vision Token Trading

Genesis Vision can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, Hotbit, Ovis, HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.