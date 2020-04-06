GenesisX (XGS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $16.00

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded up 29.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last week, GenesisX has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. GenesisX has a total market cap of $16,210.80 and approximately $16.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000059 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

GenesisX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 10,193,458 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GenesisX

GenesisX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

