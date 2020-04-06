Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.79

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%.

Genuine Parts has raised its dividend by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 63 years. Genuine Parts has a payout ratio of 55.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Genuine Parts to earn $6.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.9%.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded up $8.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.10. 1,534,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,330. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.95. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $49.68 and a 12-month high of $114.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPC. Stephens cut shares of Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

In related news, Director Thomas Gallagher acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.23 per share, with a total value of $276,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 627,213 shares in the company, valued at $34,640,973.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

