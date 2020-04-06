GeoCoin (GEO) Achieves Market Cap of $374,772.81

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 6th. During the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded up 13.6% against the dollar. One GeoCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001597 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. GeoCoin has a total market capitalization of $374,772.81 and $876.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.46 or 0.00616068 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00013997 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00032719 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00059980 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 48.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000205 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005731 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

GeoCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

