Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,006,767 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,443,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,006,767 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.64% of Valley National Bancorp worth $62,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 577.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,886,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,048,000 after buying an additional 2,460,289 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,228,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,034,000 after buying an additional 2,396,229 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,626,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,419,000 after buying an additional 1,323,913 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $12,458,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $6,428,000. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, EVP Ronald H. Janis purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $48,860.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 62,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,365.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jennifer W. Steans purchased 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $412,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,560 in the last quarter. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VLY opened at $6.29 on Monday. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $12.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.69.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $276.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VLY. Stephens raised Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

