Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 110,708 Shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,610,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,708 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.11% of WPX Energy worth $63,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,476,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,761,000 after acquiring an additional 313,062 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,233,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,778,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $536,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

In related news, COO Clay M. Gaspar acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 926,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,426.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Herdman acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $117,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,959.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $240,325. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WPX opened at $3.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.93. WPX Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $15.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.16.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $443.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.95 million. WPX Energy had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of WPX Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. WPX Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.52.

WPX Energy Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.