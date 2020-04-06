Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,741,715 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 7,433.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,765,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,741,715 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $57,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 100,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 26,031 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 42,551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,511,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $986,874,000 after buying an additional 4,092,149 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 90,215,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,917,918,000 after buying an additional 2,058,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,830,000 after buying an additional 26,966 shares during the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of CNQ opened at $13.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.30. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $32.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.70.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were given a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.56%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 55.95%.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wood & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $55.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.