Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 26,457 Shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 818,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,457 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.38% of Axon Enterprise worth $59,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAXN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $61.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,151.00, a PEG ratio of 2,460.39 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.73. Axon Enterprise Inc has a twelve month low of $49.80 and a twelve month high of $90.10.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $171.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 29,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total value of $2,336,076.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 690,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,436,937.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $3,953,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 630,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,808,669.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,091 shares of company stock valued at $9,761,925. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAXN shares. ValuEngine raised Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $94.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.71.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

