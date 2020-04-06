Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 70,172 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 898,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,172 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.16% of Williams-Sonoma worth $66,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $1,534,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 376,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,862,981.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Arnold Dahnke bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.01 per share, for a total transaction of $400,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $38.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.43 and its 200 day moving average is $66.64. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $77.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WSM. ValuEngine cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.53.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.