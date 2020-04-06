Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 86,814 Shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,389,765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,814 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.91% of GAP worth $59,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 1,723.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 238,165 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,600,926 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $201,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,187 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 175,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,019 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 13,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GAP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAP stock opened at $5.65 on Monday. Gap Inc has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average is $16.10.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gap Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. GAP’s payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

GPS has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra cut their target price on GAP from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut GAP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on GAP from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on GAP from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on GAP from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

