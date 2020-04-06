Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 92,888 Shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,498,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,888 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.46% of Extended Stay America worth $66,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STAY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 50.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 55,726 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the third quarter valued at $16,575,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 299,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 2.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 244.1% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 385,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 273,475 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STAY opened at $6.43 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.19. Extended Stay America has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $18.76.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The company had revenue of $272.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.95 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STAY. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded Extended Stay America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Extended Stay America from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

