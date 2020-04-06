Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 686,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,590 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Autoliv worth $57,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALV. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 483,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,812,000 after purchasing an additional 334,003 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Autoliv by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,506,410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $211,566,000 after buying an additional 233,038 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Autoliv by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 344,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,058,000 after buying an additional 109,538 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Autoliv by 190.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,319,000 after buying an additional 85,826 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Autoliv by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 181,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,317,000 after buying an additional 72,154 shares during the period. 40.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,605 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $119,781.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,496.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALV opened at $40.47 on Monday. Autoliv Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.16 and a twelve month high of $87.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Autoliv Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

ALV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Autoliv from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Autoliv to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $83.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.91.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

