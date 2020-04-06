Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,413,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,138 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.68% of Zillow Group worth $64,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 279.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2,373.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 754.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $30.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Zillow Group Inc has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $66.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.88. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 0.86.

In related news, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 123,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $7,535,893.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 5,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $204,114.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,837.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 388,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,068,927. 19.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on Z shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.