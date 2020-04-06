Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 12,547 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,547 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.48% of Helen of Troy worth $67,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 352.6% during the fourth quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 14,495 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,022,000 after buying an additional 33,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

HELE stock opened at $126.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.85. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $104.01 and a fifty-two week high of $198.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.60 and a 200-day moving average of $164.19.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $474.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.17 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HELE. Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on Helen of Troy to $223.25 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Helen of Troy from $227.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.81.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

