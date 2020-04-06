Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 18,551 Shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 641,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,551 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Wayfair worth $57,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,756,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Wayfair by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Wayfair by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Wayfair by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,413,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,660 shares during the period. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Wayfair by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:W opened at $50.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.01. Wayfair Inc has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $166.40.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.42) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc will post -13.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, insider James R. Miller sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $74,901.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,362.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $23,320,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,018,192 shares of company stock valued at $24,651,633. 33.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on W shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.41.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

