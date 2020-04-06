Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 18,631 Shares of PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,140,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,631 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.43% of PNM Resources worth $57,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,799,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,975,000 after purchasing an additional 219,835 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in PNM Resources by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,683,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,095,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in PNM Resources by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,795,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,037,000 after buying an additional 9,180 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in PNM Resources by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,213,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,561,000 after buying an additional 544,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PNM Resources by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 792,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,199,000 after buying an additional 66,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources stock opened at $38.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.42 and its 200 day moving average is $49.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. PNM Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $56.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.60.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $408.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PNM Resources Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.94%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PNM shares. Barclays reduced their target price on PNM Resources from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group upgraded PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on PNM Resources from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PNM Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

