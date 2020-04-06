Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 393,579 Shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,876,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393,579 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.54% of Rexnord worth $61,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RXN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 240.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,044,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RXN. Bank of America upgraded Rexnord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Rexnord in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Rexnord presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.20.

In other news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 2,661 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $93,933.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 64,377 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,508.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin J. Zaba sold 130,000 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $4,373,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,117.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 431,225 shares of company stock valued at $14,646,624. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RXN opened at $19.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.85. Rexnord Corp has a 1 year low of $18.87 and a 1 year high of $35.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.57.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Rexnord had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rexnord Corp will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

