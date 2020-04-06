Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 55,073 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,574,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,073 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Graphic Packaging worth $59,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Shares of GPK stock opened at $11.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.34. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $16.95.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

GPK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 24th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

In other news, Director Larry M. Venturelli acquired 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $91,611.00. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.