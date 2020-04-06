Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Avnet (NYSE:AVT)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,377,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,868 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Avnet worth $58,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Avnet by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of Avnet by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Avnet alerts:

Shares of NYSE AVT opened at $24.96 on Monday. Avnet has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $49.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.15.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Avnet’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AVT shares. Cross Research lowered Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Avnet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Avnet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.