Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,523,844 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 266,531 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.16% of Toll Brothers worth $60,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,278,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,006 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,144,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,252,000 after acquiring an additional 156,319 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,993,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,744,000 after acquiring an additional 298,618 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,041,000 after acquiring an additional 257,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 683,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,011,000 after acquiring an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen F. East bought 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $49,503.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $49,503. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $17.85 on Monday. Toll Brothers Inc has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $49.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.67 and its 200 day moving average is $39.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.82.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Analysts predict that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TOL. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup cut Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Evercore ISI cut Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America cut Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.18.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.