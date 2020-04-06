Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,610,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,604 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.39% of ACI Worldwide worth $61,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,225,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,445,000 after purchasing an additional 444,195 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,976,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,756,000 after purchasing an additional 367,031 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,744,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,092,000 after purchasing an additional 365,860 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,616,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,136,000 after buying an additional 350,101 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 396.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 417,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after buying an additional 333,661 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $21.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.86 and a 200 day moving average of $32.94. ACI Worldwide Inc has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $399.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.40 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

