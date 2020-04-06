Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,132,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,695 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.30% of Darling Ingredients worth $59,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 155,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 52,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DAR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Darling Ingredients from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $1,297,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 949,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,635,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John O. Muse purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $122,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,716.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 14,500 shares of company stock worth $189,100 over the last ninety days. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DAR opened at $17.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $29.57.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $859.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.36 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

