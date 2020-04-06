Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,244,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,632 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.14% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $58,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $281,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 16,557 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 10,180 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,051,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,167,000 after purchasing an additional 82,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HE. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Hawaiian Electric Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 755,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.94 per share, with a total value of $31,689,864.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard F. Wacker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $1,855,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

HE opened at $40.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $55.15.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $725.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.90 million. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This is a boost from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.33%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

