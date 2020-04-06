Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,139,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 54,658 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.66% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $66,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRI. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 16.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 8.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 192,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,617,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 29.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 359,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,470,000 after buying an additional 81,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the third quarter worth about $874,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

WRI stock opened at $12.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day moving average of $28.55. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $32.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.25.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 64.82% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $119.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.37%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is 75.24%.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Lasher purchased 10,000 shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $228,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 117,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,969.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WRI. Zacks Investment Research raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.