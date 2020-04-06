Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 615,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,537 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Polaris Industries worth $62,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Polaris Industries by 115.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Polaris Industries in the third quarter worth $1,871,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Polaris Industries by 17.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Polaris Industries by 19.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Polaris Industries by 262.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,245,000 after buying an additional 76,068 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PII opened at $39.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.74. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $104.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.43 and a 200 day moving average of $89.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. This is a positive change from Polaris Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is 39.24%.

In other Polaris Industries news, Director Annette K. Clayton sold 38,590 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $3,646,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

PII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Polaris Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Polaris Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Polaris Industries from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Polaris Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.36.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

