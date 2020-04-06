Geode Capital Management LLC Has $58.18 Million Position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,260,625 shares of the LED producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,461 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.17% of Cree worth $58,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CREE. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cree in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cree in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cree by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CREE opened at $33.64 on Monday. Cree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $69.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.73 and its 200-day moving average is $46.02.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. Cree had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 44.86%. The business had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Cree’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CREE. ValuEngine lowered Cree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered Cree from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub lowered Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cree from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.48.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

