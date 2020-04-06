Geode Capital Management LLC Has $60.34 Million Stock Holdings in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 925,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33,293 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.55% of Selective Insurance Group worth $60,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $759,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,465,000 after buying an additional 69,343 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after buying an additional 18,448 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,817,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,015,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $151,536,000 after acquiring an additional 140,417 shares during the period. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $46.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.91. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Selective Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.05 and a fifty-two week high of $81.35.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.28. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Selective Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

