Geode Capital Management LLC Has $61.46 Million Stock Holdings in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,308,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,872 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Athene worth $61,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Athene by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Athene by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in Athene by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 60,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Athene by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Athene by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Athene from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Athene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Athene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Athene from $7.55 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Athene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.91.

Shares of ATH opened at $21.47 on Monday. Athene Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $50.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.82.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.53. Athene had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Athene’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Athene news, CFO Martin P. Klein acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,596,837.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $382,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,138.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

