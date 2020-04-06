Geode Capital Management LLC Has $62.36 Million Position in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,004,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,567 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.05% of BWX Technologies worth $62,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 202.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $140,000.

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $50.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.02. BWX Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $40.40 and a 12 month high of $70.57.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $501.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.02 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 77.57% and a net margin of 12.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $65,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,161 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,873.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $181,960. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

BWXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group raised their target price on BWX Technologies to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on BWX Technologies from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.71.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

