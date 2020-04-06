Geode Capital Management LLC Has $62.58 Million Stake in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,778,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,187 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.21% of First Horizon National worth $62,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FHN. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 510.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in First Horizon National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in First Horizon National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in First Horizon National by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in First Horizon National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

FHN has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded First Horizon National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded First Horizon National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Horizon National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens raised First Horizon National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.11.

In other news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 185,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $3,074,495.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,237,726.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott M. Niswonger acquired 100,000 shares of First Horizon National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 821,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,158.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FHN opened at $7.18 on Monday. First Horizon National Corp has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $17.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average of $15.13.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. First Horizon National’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. This is a boost from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

