Geode Capital Management LLC Has $63.49 Million Stock Holdings in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,373,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199,027 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Zynga worth $63,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zynga by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Zynga by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 690,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Zynga by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Zynga by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 163,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in Zynga by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Zynga alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZNGA. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zynga from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Zynga in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

In other Zynga news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $6,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,536,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,016,780.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 804,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,827,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,592,628 shares of company stock worth $10,242,777. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Zynga stock opened at $6.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.35. Zynga Inc has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $7.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 166.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Zynga had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $433.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zynga Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.