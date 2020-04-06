Geode Capital Management LLC Has $64.67 Million Position in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,077 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.43% of PS Business Parks worth $64,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 291.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 68,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,360,000 after buying an additional 51,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 397.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the 4th quarter valued at about $552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered PS Business Parks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered PS Business Parks from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.00.

Shares of NYSE:PSB opened at $120.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.59. PS Business Parks Inc has a 52-week low of $102.48 and a 52-week high of $192.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is currently 61.95%.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

