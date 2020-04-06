Geode Capital Management LLC Has $64.95 Million Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,137,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,564 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.11% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $64,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $68.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $28.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.41. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.11 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 38.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dale Gibbons purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.75 per share, with a total value of $65,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 218,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,165,307. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver sold 33,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $1,868,777.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 54,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,919.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $575,525 and sold 43,805 shares valued at $2,475,150. Insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

