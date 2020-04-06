Geode Capital Management LLC Has $65.29 Million Holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 821,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,775 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.36% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $65,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 8.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,371,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,064,000 after purchasing an additional 181,054 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $2,671,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 6.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GBT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

In related news, insider Ted W. Love sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total value of $3,288,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,112,673 shares in the company, valued at $91,461,720.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $55,568.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,006.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,577 shares of company stock worth $4,139,803 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBT stock opened at $52.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.07 and its 200-day moving average is $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 8.79. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $39.95 and a 52 week high of $87.54.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51 million. As a group, analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

