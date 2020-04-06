Geode Capital Management LLC Has $65.65 Million Stake in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,035,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 244,817 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.50% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $65,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 471,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,065,000 after buying an additional 123,571 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,607,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,471,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,517,000 after buying an additional 320,001 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBRA stock opened at $8.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.54. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.31. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $24.95.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $155.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.47 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 2.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBRA. ValuEngine raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

