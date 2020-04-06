Geode Capital Management LLC Has $66.56 Million Holdings in IAA (NYSE:IAA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,414,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,287 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.06% of IAA worth $66,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in IAA by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 95,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 18,925 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IAA in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,539,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in IAA by 2,941.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,802,000 after acquiring an additional 283,643 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in IAA by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of IAA by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 142,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after buying an additional 35,757 shares during the period.

IAA stock opened at $25.00 on Monday. IAA has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $51.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.82.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $355.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.11 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that IAA will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IAA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of IAA from $53.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of IAA from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. IAA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

