Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,413,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,834 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.62% of Hancock Whitney worth $62,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

NYSE HWC opened at $17.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.64. Hancock Whitney Corp has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $44.74.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $316.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%.

HWC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

