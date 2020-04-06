Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 116,688 Shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,907,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,688 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.64% of Under Armour worth $62,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,985,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Under Armour by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 307,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 11,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UAA. Cfra cut their target price on Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Under Armour from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Under Armour from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Under Armour from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $8.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average of $18.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Under Armour Inc has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $27.72.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Under Armour Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.