Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 16,766 Shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,766 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.22% of Churchill Downs worth $67,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHDN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet cut Churchill Downs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Churchill Downs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

Shares of CHDN opened at $80.45 on Monday. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.90 and a 12 month high of $167.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.30.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.48. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $280.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.63 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul C. Varga bought 1,500 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.71 per share, for a total transaction of $155,565.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,017. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.92 per share, with a total value of $104,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $283,284. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $525,957. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

