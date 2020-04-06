Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 35,510 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,042,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,510 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $65,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WH. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. ValuEngine raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from to in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.14.

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $26.29 on Monday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $63.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.12 and a 200 day moving average of $53.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

In related news, Director Ronald L. Nelson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.95 per share, for a total transaction of $264,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,872 shares in the company, valued at $99,122.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $764,000. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

