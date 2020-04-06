Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 37,016 Shares of Spire Inc (NYSE:SR)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 709,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,016 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.39% of Spire worth $59,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Spire by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Spire by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Spire by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 959,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,953,000 after purchasing an additional 30,320 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire in the third quarter valued at $2,372,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Spire by 6.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 162,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Spire stock opened at $69.64 on Monday. Spire Inc has a 52 week low of $57.37 and a 52 week high of $88.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.26.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Spire had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $566.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.6225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Spire’s payout ratio is 66.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SR shares. ValuEngine cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. FIX started coverage on Spire in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Spire in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Spire from $87.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

